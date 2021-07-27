8,264 Shares in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Purchased by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 4,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $74.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.02.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

