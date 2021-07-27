$840,000.00 in Sales Expected for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) will announce sales of $840,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Novan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $810,000.00 and the highest is $890,000.00. Novan posted sales of $1.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full year sales of $3.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 million to $3.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.88 million, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $3.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.96 million. Novan had a negative return on equity of 1,050.18% and a negative net margin of 708.75%.

Several analysts have commented on NOVN shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Novan in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Novan in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NOVN stock opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $156.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Novan has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $25.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

