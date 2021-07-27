850,000 Shares in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 850,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,928,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in TELUS by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in TELUS by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in TELUS by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in TELUS by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 11,555 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC upped their price target on shares of TELUS from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

TELUS stock opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.41. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.2594 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 58.23%.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

