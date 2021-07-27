$89.05 Million in Sales Expected for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will report sales of $89.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Marcus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $84.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.20 million. The Marcus posted sales of $7.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,023%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full year sales of $434.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $418.48 million to $451.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $717.42 million, with estimates ranging from $712.60 million to $722.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The Marcus had a negative net margin of 103.57% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $50.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.62 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in The Marcus by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 28,292 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of The Marcus by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of The Marcus by 725.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 445,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 391,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of The Marcus by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCS traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $16.01. 992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,332. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The Marcus has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $24.71.

The Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it owned or operated 1,097 screens at 89 movie theatre locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 18 hotels, resorts, and other properties in 8 states.

