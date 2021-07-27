898,200 Shares in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) Bought by Blackstone Group Inc.

Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 898,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,982,000. Blackstone Group Inc. owned approximately 4.34% of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCAQ. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,991,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,986,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $495,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,000,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCAQ opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.83. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

