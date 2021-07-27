9,615 Shares in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) Bought by SageGuard Financial Group LLC

SageGuard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. SageGuard Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the first quarter worth $60,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the first quarter worth $95,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the first quarter worth $202,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter valued at about $380,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BUFR opened at $23.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.79. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 52 week low of $19.66 and a 52 week high of $25.03.

