A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

A. O. Smith has increased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. A. O. Smith has a dividend payout ratio of 38.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect A. O. Smith to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.0%.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. A. O. Smith has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $73.05. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $824,520.00. Also, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $363,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,328 shares of company stock worth $8,802,676 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

