ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,958 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in ABB during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in ABB by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ABB by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ABB during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABB opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.60. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays set a $36.78 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.28 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.28.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

