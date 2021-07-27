ABB (NYSE:ABB) Given a $36.61 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 price target on ABB (NYSE:ABB) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised ABB from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded ABB from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of ABB from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ABB from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.28.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $36.95 on Friday. ABB has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $36.97. The company has a market cap of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. ABB’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ABB will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of ABB by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,218,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949,192 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ABB by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,979,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $486,895,000 after buying an additional 721,432 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ABB by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,584,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,735,000 after purchasing an additional 122,776 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,263,000 after acquiring an additional 519,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in ABB by 8.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,112,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,900,000 after buying an additional 91,186 shares during the period. 5.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

