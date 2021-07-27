ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 27.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a CHF 27.50 price target on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ABBN. UBS Group set a CHF 33 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 28 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 29 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 29 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 target price on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 30.13.

ABB has a 12 month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

