Abbott Laboratories to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now anticipates that the healthcare product maker will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.01. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

ABT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

NYSE ABT opened at $119.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.84. The stock has a market cap of $212.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $98.41 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.