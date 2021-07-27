Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Activision Blizzard to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $90.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.25. The company has a market capitalization of $70.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATVI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 15,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.