Acute Angle Cloud Tops 24-Hour Volume of $278,044.00 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Acute Angle Cloud has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $278,044.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,368.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,304.99 or 0.06007424 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $494.96 or 0.01290003 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.41 or 0.00347713 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00129868 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.14 or 0.00584183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007245 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.66 or 0.00345741 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.21 or 0.00268981 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

