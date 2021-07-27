Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Position Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) by 23.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,064 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Acutus Medical were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Acutus Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 58.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 16,323 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 183.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 86,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 55,998 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 366.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Acutus Medical by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

AFIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acutus Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

AFIB stock opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $433.11 million and a P/E ratio of -0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.86.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.34). Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 375.85% and a negative net margin of 1,079.68%. The company had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 million. As a group, analysts expect that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acutus Medical news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 1,071,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

