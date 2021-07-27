AdaptHealth Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 1,015 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,015% compared to the average volume of 91 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $22.06 on Tuesday. AdaptHealth has a 1 year low of $18.44 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.25, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AHCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.95.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $96,560. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 154.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,727 shares in the last quarter. SV Health Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,033,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,705,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 21,049.6% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 756,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,818,000 after acquiring an additional 753,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 125.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,625,000 after acquiring an additional 734,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

