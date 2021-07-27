Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 377,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,164 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $15,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADPT opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.96. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,166 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $174,680.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total value of $326,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,238.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,795 shares of company stock worth $5,001,092 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

