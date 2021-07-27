Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Sells $26,907.68 in Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gloria Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.64, for a total value of $24,881.52.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of Adobe stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.02, for a total value of $21,457.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $618.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,530,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,939. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $631.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $557.35. The company has a market cap of $294.55 billion, a PE ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

