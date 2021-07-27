ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Sold by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,761 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 12,239 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,776,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 7.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,080,691 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $76,641,000 after buying an additional 619,677 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 70.8% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,708,628 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $73,501,000 after buying an additional 3,608,528 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,985 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $62,271,000 after buying an additional 350,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 19.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,846,466 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $32,465,000 after buying an additional 631,572 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADT traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 23,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,247. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.28. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $17.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). ADT had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. ADT’s payout ratio is -38.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on ADT in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

