Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,726 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $103,430,000 after acquiring an additional 86,650 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,317.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 625,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,392,000 after acquiring an additional 201,624 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $6,669,584.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 329,141 shares in the company, valued at $27,723,546.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 523,070 shares of company stock worth $42,215,787. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.65.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $91.82 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.02 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.82.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.