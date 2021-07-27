Advisory Alpha LLC Invests $217,000 in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $706,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.50. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

