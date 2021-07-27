Advisory Alpha LLC Makes New $113,000 Investment in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 31.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $11.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.