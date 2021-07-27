Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 505 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $159.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.41. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $121.30 and a 1 year high of $159.59.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

