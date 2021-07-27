Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Given a C$20.09 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$20.09 target price on Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ARE. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities set a C$20.09 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$20.00 target price (up from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecon Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$21.80.

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$20.10 on Monday. Aecon Group has a 52-week low of C$13.15 and a 52-week high of C$20.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 16.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.24.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$971.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$933.14 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 1.25864 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.79%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

