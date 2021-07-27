Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

AMTX stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.38. 10,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of -0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.86. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $27.44.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.03 million. Equities analysts predict that Aemetis will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 629,721 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Aemetis by 389.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 130,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 103,522 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Aemetis during the first quarter valued at about $1,260,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Aemetis during the first quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Aemetis during the first quarter valued at about $45,032,000. 36.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

