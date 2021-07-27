Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) released its earnings results on Sunday. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 5.94%.

AJRD stock opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.21. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12-month low of $32.15 and a 12-month high of $53.53.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on AJRD. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist cut their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.