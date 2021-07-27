AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Asahi Glass is the largest supplier of automotive glass in the world. With automotive fabrication facilities throughout Europe, the Americas, Japan and Asia. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AGC in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of AGC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

ASGLY opened at $8.55 on Friday. AGC has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $9.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.61.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. AGC had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 3.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that AGC will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

