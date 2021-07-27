Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Announces Earnings Results

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AGRX stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.09. 11,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,942. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $96.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGRX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1.03 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agile Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.51.

In other news, CFO Dennis Reilly purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,013.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

