agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Receives $41.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of agilon health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

AGL opened at $36.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.97. agilon health has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

