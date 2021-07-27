Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.66 per share for the quarter.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.71 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$76.64 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$69.14 and a one year high of C$117.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$81.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

In related news, Director Sean Riley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total transaction of C$89,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$701,198.55. Also, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total value of C$890,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,742 shares in the company, valued at C$3,270,038. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock worth $1,861,975 over the last ninety days.

AEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$102.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$100.95.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

