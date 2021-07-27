Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%.

Agree Realty stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.40. The stock had a trading volume of 17,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,437. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.95 and a beta of 0.32. Agree Realty has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $75.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.50%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADC. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho downgraded Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.54.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

