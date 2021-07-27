Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 561.5% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Agricultural Bank of China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

OTCMKTS ACGBY opened at $8.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06. Agricultural Bank of China has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $116.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.51.

Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30 billion during the quarter. Agricultural Bank of China had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.704 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 7.03%.

About Agricultural Bank of China

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. Its deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

