Agrify Co.’s (NASDAQ:AGFY) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on July 27th

Agrify’s (NASDAQ:AGFY) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, July 27th. Agrify had issued 5,400,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 28th. The total size of the offering was $54,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGFY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Agrify in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFY opened at $19.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 10.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.08. Agrify has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $21.88.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. Equities research analysts predict that Agrify will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Agrify in the first quarter worth about $40,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Agrify in the first quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Agrify during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Agrify during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Agrify during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. 16.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agrify Company Profile

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

