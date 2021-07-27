Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Receives “Outperform” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a C$20.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$34.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ACDVF. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Air Canada from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut Air Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities upgraded Air Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Canada presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.22.

ACDVF opened at $20.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.66. Air Canada has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $24.82.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.96) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $575.68 million for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative net margin of 171.34% and a negative return on equity of 308.33%.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

