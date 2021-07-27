AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $34.46

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$34.46 and traded as high as C$37.82. AirBoss of America shares last traded at C$37.15, with a volume of 143,002 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BOS shares. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC raised their target price on AirBoss of America from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.46. The stock has a market cap of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$135.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$116.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AirBoss of America Corp. will post 2.0999997 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from AirBoss of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.86%.

In related news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$32.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,794,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$153,394,164.14.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

