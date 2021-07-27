Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €134.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AIR. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on Airbus in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airbus currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €126.23 ($148.51).

AIR stock opened at €112.00 ($131.76) on Friday. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €108.49.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

