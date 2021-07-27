Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Given a $32.32 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $32.32 target price on Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Airbus from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised Airbus from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Airbus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.16.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. Airbus has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $34.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market cap of $103.98 billion, a PE ratio of -473.58 and a beta of 1.85.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbus will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.