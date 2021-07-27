Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.19%.

Shares of AIN traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.10. The company had a trading volume of 594 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,736. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Albany International has a 52-week low of $46.31 and a 52-week high of $93.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIN. Truist Securities began coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Albany International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $271,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,140,729.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $604,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,422,842.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,770,829. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

