Alchemint Standards Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $127,889.39 and approximately $22.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemint Standards coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00036331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.25 or 0.00103447 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00126714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,887.16 or 0.99863617 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002611 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $308.79 or 0.00813923 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Coin Profile

Alchemint Standards launched on July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

