Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,955,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,574 shares during the period. Alexandria Real Estate Equities makes up 0.6% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.36% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $814,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,391,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,065,000 after purchasing an additional 48,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares in the company, valued at $61,239,527.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $180,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,278.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $196.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $197.12.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.