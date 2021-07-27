Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada to $20.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ARE has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.86.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

NYSE:ARE opened at $196.18 on Monday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $197.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 61.37%.

In related news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,883,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $710,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,244,046.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,268,947 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,077,684,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,955,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,178,000 after purchasing an additional 123,574 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,463,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,811,000 after purchasing an additional 69,913 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.