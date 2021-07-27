Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Hits New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $200.21 and last traded at $199.43, with a volume of 2902 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $196.18.

The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 61.37%.

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $2,704,950.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,239,527.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 3,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,883,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $36,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 52.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile (NYSE:ARE)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

