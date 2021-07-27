Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.98 EPS

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS.

ARE stock traded up $4.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.66. 48,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,524. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $185.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $150.08 and a 1 year high of $197.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARE. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

In other news, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $710,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,046.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $180,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,191,278.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

