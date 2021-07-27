Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Stake Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 71,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alico were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Alico by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Alico by 276.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Alico by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Alico during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Alico by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alico stock opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $278.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Alico, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.55 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.90.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.36). Alico had a return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $55.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.70 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alico, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Alico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Alico’s payout ratio is -833.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

