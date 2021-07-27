Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Alimco Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:ALMC) was down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.70. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.90.

About Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC)

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

