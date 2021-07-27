Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target Raised to C$54.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ATD.B. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.27.

Shares of ATD.B stock traded down C$0.52 on Tuesday, reaching C$49.24. 378,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,560. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.74 billion and a PE ratio of 16.05. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$36.03 and a one year high of C$49.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.40.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

