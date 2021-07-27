Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target Raised to $151.00 at Morgan Stanley

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $151.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.11.

ALLE opened at $138.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion has a 1 year low of $94.01 and a 1 year high of $144.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.46.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.94 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,059.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $395,978.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,405 shares in the company, valued at $20,405,928.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,074 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,399. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 4,115.4% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

