Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Allegro MicroSystems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.61. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $34.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALGM shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

In other news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 12,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $339,557.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $1,757,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,448,049.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,570 shares of company stock worth $8,098,821 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

