Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

NASDAQ:ALNA traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.87. 286,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,928,717. The stock has a market cap of $50.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.18. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Allena Pharmaceuticals news, COO Louis Md Brenner sold 25,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $27,988.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 203,322 shares in the company, valued at $225,687.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 980,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 238,919 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 164,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

