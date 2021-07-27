Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.80%.

NASDAQ:ARLP traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $7.75. 15,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,551. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.22. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.72 million, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

