AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.27. 941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,570. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27.

About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

